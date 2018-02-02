Women’s basketball continues home court dominance

By Kyle Krajewski

Sports Editor

The Golden Bears pleased the crowds once more as they defeated Lock Haven 73-62 on Jan. 24, which extended their current home win streak to five. This home win also makes KU 10-1 this season on their home court.

KU played a dominant first quarter in which they outscored Lock Haven 25-12, which seemed to set the tone for the game. Lock Haven then entered the second quarter with a 15-4 run to cut the deficit to 29-27, until KU closed the half on back-to-back threes from Rylee Derr and Zoe Zerman.

The second half began with a strong start from KU on a 13-2 run. Lock Haven only got as close as eight points in the fourth quarter, but their comeback effort wasn’t enough and the Golden Bears claimed a victory.

In this matchup, Rylee Derr matched her career-high in scoring with 23 points for the second time in three games. Alexis Smith also contributed to the scoring with 15 points herself. Karen Lapkiewicz had a career-high of seven assists to go along with her eight points and six rebounds. Gabbi Wright saw herself with a solid defensive game as she had nine points, one block, and one steal.

This win moves KU to 11-8 on the season and 6-7 against the PSAC.