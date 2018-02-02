Golden Bear Invitational sees many PSAC qualifiers in track & field

By Kyle Krajewski

Sports Editor

KU hosted the Golden Bear Invitational and saw a total of 19 athletes qualify for the PSACs between both the men’s and women’s teams.

Joanne Mason won the 55m hurdles event with a time of 8.58 seconds. This PSAC-qualifying time was a career-best and was the seventh fastest time in school history. On top of hurdling, Mason also ranks fourth in school history in the triple jump. Her performance in this meet was enough to earn Mason PSAC Athlete of the Week for indoor track & field.

For the rest of the women’s track & field team, there were six events won, 12 PSAC-qualifying marks and one NCAA Provisional qualifying mark.

In high jump, McKenzie Fagan won the event with a height of 5-05.75, which is an NCAA Provisional qualifying jump. Becca Hemingway and Shelby Samuels both jumped 5-01.75, which qualifies for PSACs.

Ashley Stewart won the 200m dash at a time of 26.94 seconds, Julie Stratton won the 500m event at 1:24.43 and Stephanie Bresadola ran a 5:28.74-mile time to win her event as well.

Ashley Petre and Olivia Morano came in second and fifth respectively in the weight throw while both qualifying for the PSACs.

The men’s track and field team saw similar success as the team came out with seven new PSAC qualifying times.

Kyle McLaughlin cleared a height of 6-08.25 for not only a new PSAC mark but an NCAA provisional mark as well. The jump was good enough to land McLaughlin in the record books, as it’s the fourth highest jump in school history.

Tommy Oliver was able to claim a gold medal in the heptathlon and Jared Luckanitz also found himself atop the podium with a first place finish in the 1000m run with a new personal-best time of 2:37.86.

Qualifying for the postseason, KU saw Mike Campione and Luke Hoffman qualify for the PSACs in the weight throw as they claimed second and fourth respectively at the invitational. Da’Vante Parker also claimed a postseason bid in the triple jump with a distance of 42-07.50.