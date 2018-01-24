KU freshmen earn PSAC accolades

Kyle Krajewski

Sports Editor

The future of KU basketball is looking bright.

Both Rylee Derr, of the women’s basketball team and Moe Williams of the men’s basketball team were voted PSAC East Freshman of the Week on Jan. 22.

Throughout the week, Derr averaged 7.5 rebounds per game and 20.5 points shooting 13-for-29 between the two games played against Cheyney and East Stroudsburg. Derr put on a three-point show against Cheyney as she tied the school record with seven three-pointers, which also set a new record of most threes made by a freshman at KU in one game. In the game against ­­East Stroudsburg she added six more three-pointers to her season stat line, along with 7 rebounds.

Derr leads the entire PSAC in three-pointers made and three-pointers made per game with 52 and 2.9 respectively. She also leads the Golden Bears with 13 points per game.

In men’s basketball, redshirt freshman Moe Williams scored 27 points and snagged 23 rebounds combined in the two games played to make his claim for Freshman of the Week. Against Cheyney, Williams scored 13 points and grabbed seven rebounds. But it was his game against East Stroudsburg that really set the tone, as he tied his season high with 14 points scored but also brought down a season-high of 16 rebounds. Those 16 rebounds were the most for a freshman in a game since 2008. Of his 23 total rebounds on the week, 10 of them were offensive.

This is the second time this season Williams has been named Freshman of the Week. He currently leads the Golden Bears in rebounds per game with 7 and total blocks at 15.

KU looks to avenge their losses against East Stroudsburg as both the men’s and women’s basketball teams host Lock Haven in a double header at home on Wednesday, Jan. 24.