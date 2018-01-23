Men’s basketball continues win streak over Cheyney

Kyle Krajewski

Sports Editor

After winning their past four games by 10 points or less, the KU men’s basketball team came to play against Cheyney with a balanced scoring attack to leave with an 85-49 win. This win became the ninth in the Golden Bears’ home win streak.

Not only was it an addition to their win streaks for the season, but it was also KU’s ninth straight win over Cheyney, dating back to their last loss against them in February of 2013.

Anthony Lee scored a 3-pointer just 13 seconds into the game and the Golden Bears held the lead for the rest of the game following. About three minutes in, KU saw a 13-2 lead until Cheyney would go on to score the next nine points, bringing the score as close as 13-11. But that was the closest the score would ever be as KU went on a 15-5 run to retake a double digit lead and wouldn’t look back.

This game saw seven Golden Bears score at least six points, with 11 players in total tallying at least two. Four players came away with double digit points scored. Lee led all scorers with 17, going 3-for-4 at the free throw line, and has a 92.3 free-throw percentage overall this season, making him first in the PSAC. Rafiq Marshall, a Cheyney transfer, came away with 14 points

against his former team. Moe Williams had 13 points and seven rebounds, while Ethan Ridgeway had 10 points, six assists, three steals, four rebounds, and two blocks.

Ricky Hicks scored seven points, his most since scoring 14 in the second game of the season in November. Joseph O’Brien and Max Wagner each scored six points, while Wagner also contributed seven rebounds. John Townsend added three points to the score along with seven rebounds.

The Golden Bears will host Lock Haven at home Wednesday, Jan. 24 for KUSSI Fan Appreciation Day.