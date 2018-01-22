News

Borough Police seek information on vandalism incidents downtown

By on ( Leave a comment )

By Kaylee Lindenmuth

News Editor

 

Kutztown Police are looking for an individual caught on camera vandalizing several properties in the borough.

According to borough police chief Craig Summers, the incidents occurred on Monday, Jan. 15.

A Facebook post by borough police seeking information about the suspect reads, “He is spraying his “art” all over Kutztown on vehicles, houses, garages and dumpsters.”

Police describe the suspected vandal as “a white male who looks to be about 20 years old,” who appears to have a beard/goatee and mustache.

“Please take notice to the red/white bag he is carrying, his jacket with something printed on the left side and his gray color Vans sneakers,” borough police said.

According to police, the incidents have occurred between the Kutztown Municipal Building on Railroad Street, and Whiteoak Street.

In one incident, the vandal painted the words “lone some” on the siding of a building.

Anyone with information is urged to call Kutztown Police at 610-683-3545.

 

Categories: News, Uncategorized

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s