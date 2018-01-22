Borough Police seek information on vandalism incidents downtown

By Kaylee Lindenmuth

Kutztown Police are looking for an individual caught on camera vandalizing several properties in the borough.

According to borough police chief Craig Summers, the incidents occurred on Monday, Jan. 15.

A Facebook post by borough police seeking information about the suspect reads, “He is spraying his “art” all over Kutztown on vehicles, houses, garages and dumpsters.”

Police describe the suspected vandal as “a white male who looks to be about 20 years old,” who appears to have a beard/goatee and mustache.

“Please take notice to the red/white bag he is carrying, his jacket with something printed on the left side and his gray color Vans sneakers,” borough police said.

According to police, the incidents have occurred between the Kutztown Municipal Building on Railroad Street, and Whiteoak Street.

In one incident, the vandal painted the words “lone some” on the siding of a building.

Anyone with information is urged to call Kutztown Police at 610-683-3545.