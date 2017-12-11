KU football defeats Slippery Rock to finish season

By Kyle Krajewski

Sports Editor

In their first victory over Slippery Rock since 2012, QB Chris Kane threw for 469 yards in a 42-34 win for KU on senior day.

The Golden Bears wrap up their season with an 8-3 record and went 5-2 in the PSAC East Division.

KU honored seven seniors before the game. QB Chris Kane, TE Andrew Garbarino, OL Skylar Panchar, long snapper Tristan Shoopack, DE Steve Plousis, DE Ronny Tomasetti and safety Jalen Nieves have all played their final game as a Golden Bear.

The game started off with both teams going back-and-forth in scoring touchdowns in the first quarter. In the second, after Slippery Rock settled for a field goal, KU piled on the points by scoring three unanswered touchdowns before halftime.

Scoring for the Golden Bears slowed down in the second half, being outscored by Slippery Rock 17-7. The comeback attempt was stopped and KU eventually ran out the clock to end the game earning the win.

In his second and final career start, the redshirt-senior quarterback Chris Kane threw for a career-high 469 yards and five touchdowns. This puts Kane in the record books as having the third-most passing yards in a game in KU history.

On top of joining the record books, Chris Kane was also named the PSAC Eastern Division Offensive Player of the Week following his performance against Slippery Rock.

Kane connected with five different receivers for each of his touchdowns. Jack Pilkerton, Abdul-Hassan Neblett, Evan Culver, Conor Sullivan and Josh Lee each had touchdown grabs. Pilkerton led all receivers with 135 yards on seven receptions.

Neblett rushed for 71 yards and a touchdown to add on to his 106 receiving yards and receiving touchdown.

Jake Perry made his 10th career interception in the third quarter, tying him for eighth in KU history as a redshirt-junior.

Shawn Turber-Ortiz snagged his sixth interception of the season, which sets the freshman record for KU and makes him second in the PSAC in interceptions.

TwyNique Chisholm-Wilkerson recorded two sacks and a fumble recovery.

Tajier Jefferson led the team in tackles with 10, two of them for a loss. Senior Jalen Nieves made eight tackles to finish his career with 255, good for 11th in program history.

Ronny Tomasetti finished his career with 19.5 sacks and ties him for fifth in program history.