KU women’s soccer players earn postseason accolades

By Gregory Brower

Staff Writer

The Golden Bears finished their 2017 season with a 16-4-1 record, tied for second most wins in program history. They made their seventh NCAA Tournament appearance in the last nine years.

KU was knocked out of the playoffs in a 2-1 loss to Notre Dame (OH).

This season the team doesn’t go unrecognized as five players earn season accolades. Head coach Erik Burstein was also named PSAC Coach of the year.

Sophomore Forward Emily Zwiercan was named the PSAC Athlete of the Year. On top of this, she was named to the 2017 United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division II All-Atlantic Region first team, the second nomination of her career.

Senior Morgan Staley was named to the 2017 United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division II All-Atlantic Region first team. The two-year captain was also named to the Division II College Coaches Association All-Atlantic Region first team as well as First Team All-PSAC.

Sophomore Maddie Mohr has also been voted onto the All-Atlantic Region First Team twice now, consecutively as well as earning First Team All-PSAC honors. She finished the season tied for the team-lead with 14 goals, third in the PSAC. She is currently seventh in program history with 25 career goals.

Freshman Randi Smith was voted freshman of the Year in the PSAC as well as Third Team honors. She wrapped up her season with seven assists, good for second on the team and fifth in the league.

Junior Alyssa Ryan was voted to the All-PSAC Second Team along with a nomination to the United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division II All-Atlantic Region Third Team. This was Ryan’s first year as a captain and scored four goals with four assists.

Head Coach Erik Burstein wrapped up his 11th season as head coach for the team and is now a three-time Coach of the Year (2014, 2015, 2017).