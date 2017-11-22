KU accepts grant for scholarship opportunities

By Jillian Baker

News Editor

On Oct. 30, KU and the KU Foundation accepted a $500,000 donation from Ed Snider Youth Hockey Foundation (Snider Hockey) and the Give Something Back Foundation (Give Back).

According to KU press release, “Working through their Goals and Assists partnership, Snider Hockey and Give Back assist students in overcoming obstacles and succeeding in school. Goals & Assists serves children from urban neighborhoods in the Philadelphia area who learn important life lessons while playing ice hockey. Goals and Assists will fund scholarships for 25 Goals and Assists Scholars to attend Kutztown University.”

The Goals and Assists Scholars who are eligible for federal Pell and PHEAA state grants can attend KU for four years, debt free. All Goals and Assists Scholars must complete the program and meet the admission requirements for KU.

Ed Snider, the late, former chairman of Philadelphia Flyers, created the Ed Snider Youth Hockey Foundation in 2005.

“Using the sport of hockey, the mission of Snider Hockey is to build lives and unite communities, helping educate young people to succeed in the game of life. Snider Hockey programs are provided at no cost and are focused on underserved boys and girls who otherwise would not have the opportunity to play, with an emphasis on character development, life skills, fitness, nutrition and academics,” said the press release.

Give Something Back Foundation provides scholarships for students who face financial challenges. Many live below the poverty line and are first-generation college students.

Founded in 1983, the KU Foundation seeks to raise funds to assist in developing and increasing educational opportunities for the students, faculty and staff at KU.