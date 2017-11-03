Poetry, fiction reading hosted by Shoofly

on •

By Marybeth Peluzzo

Asst. Copy & Line Editor

On September 27 Shoofly Literary Magazine hosted a poetry and fiction reading. The reading featured members Bryce Martin and Jasmine Conti. After the featured readers, Shoofly had an open mic, where anyone that attended could read their work.

Shoofly hosts three of these events each semester and in the spring, they host a launch party for the magazine. Any student can submit their work to be published in the magazine, whether it be poetry or fiction. The submissions are anonymous and the Shoofly staff votes to decide what goes in the magazine.

The Shoofly staff consists of five executive board members and 10-15 general members. Co-poet head and fundraising head Sam Carlomagno said, “We’re always looking for new members.” The advisor for Shoofly, Jeffrey Voccola, helps in the organization of each event.

Martin read four poems titled, “Is Spilling Cake at 23 Still a Party Foul?,” “If You Think You’re Funny Then I’m Suicidal,” “Message to Johnny” and “Hot Car in a Walmart Parking Lot.” After Martin read, Conti read four poems titled, “Silly Girl,” “Arrow,” “Barely Breathing” and an untitled piece.

Shoofly meets every Thursday at 11 a.m. in Lytle 204. Anyone is welcome at meetings.

