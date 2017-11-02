Review: Post Malone breaks Apple Music streaming record

on •

By Samantha Geiger

Staff Writer

Post Malone recently released a chart-topping single titled “Rockstar” featuring 21 Savage. The collaboration was released on Sept. 15 and has been shooting up the streaming charts on Apple Music since.

The hit song earned 25 million streams in its debut week accounting for 56 percent of the app’s streams for the week. “Rockstar” also now holds the record for most streams in one week. The song is now No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, which is Malone’s second appearance on the top 10, the first being “Congratulations” in July.

Malone’s popularity is quickly rising in the hip-hop industry. After a fan posted a video on Twitter of Malone singing his song “I Fall Apart,” which was released on his Stoney album nearly a year ago, the live video went viral. This song, along with “Rockstar,” now sit in the Billboard Hot 100’s as of early October. As Malone keeps increasing in acclaim, he is set out to release his upcoming album “Beerbongs & Bentleys” which does not have a definite release date yet.

Malone has a unique approach which is why he is starting to create his universal fame. His varying style of singing/rapping gives him an exclusive advantage. In his song “I Fall Apart,” he belts out his feelings for a woman who broke his heart.

He softly sings “Feeling Whitney” in a manner that is quite relaxing, while on the other hand, he raps about feeling like a rock star in “Rockstar.” With a laidback vibe, he keeps fans drawn into his music in a way that other rappers do not.

“Rockstar” expresses a slick beat with a raspy voice which is why this song draws so many people in. Malone and 21 Savage rap about the lavish lifestyle of hip-hop artists filled with drugs and women. While this is very similar to what is being produced by almost every hip-hop artist out there right now, the contradicting melody gives a soothing aura rather than the common harsh beat and aggressive tone.

Malone also appeared on Lorde’s remix of “Homemade Dynamite” with SZA and Khalid this year. All this anticipation for Malone’s work is creating many high hopes for his new album.

