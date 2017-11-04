Review: Taylor Swift foreshadows upcoming changes in career

on •

By Stephen Lessley

Multimedia & Promotions Manager

Nearly three years have passed since Taylor Swift graced humanity with her album “1989.” The two-time Grammy Award winner for Album of the Year is no stranger to releasing commendable music. She is planning to release a brand new album titled, “Reputation.”

Swift’s fans, commonly referred to as “Swifties,” have been given a glimpse into her upcoming album with the release of two hit singles, “Look What You Made Me Do” and “…Ready For It?”

The music video for “Look What You Made Me Do” took main stage during the span of the releases, with plenty of subtle and not-so-subtle Taylor references. In fact, it was the most-watched music video in 24 hours and topped the charts in the United States as well as around the world.

The video features the re-creation of Swift’s past. At one point, she stands on top of a pile of past selves.

It is quite fascinating for viewers because while it brings back overwhelming nostalgia, the quality of the video provides flawless-looking representations.

In another scene, a dead version of Swift, resembling herself in the “Out of the Woods” music video, digs her own grave.

These visual representations solidify the message that the old Swift is dead. It also serves as a foreshadowing of what is to come in the starlet’s career.

A scene in the “Look What You Made Me Do” music video that reached back to a more recent event was Swift lying in a bathtub full of diamonds. Within that tub, a single dollar bill can be seen, clearly representing her one-dollar settlement after winning a sexual harassment case earlier this year.

A plethora of references can be found, and Swift certainly digs into her reputation in the album’s first single. This song certainly continues to uphold her unwavering talent.

Both songs do in fact possess their own unique vibe.

Compared to her past works, “Look What You Made Me Do,” is definitely more sexual in nature. Swift channels a side we have not completely seen before.

It did not come as a surprise that she was able to pull off this change of pace however, and the dramatic beat pairs well.

