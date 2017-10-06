Author Ted Conover coming to KU

on •

By Marie Esther Joseph

Contributing Writer

The English Association of the Pennsylvania State Universities (EAPSU) will hold their annual conference at KU Oct. 5 to Oct. 8. Ted Conover, a renowned literary journalist and author, will be speaking Friday Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. in the Georgian room of Old Main. Everyone is welcome to attend the conference.

Conover, a New York University professor, journalist and author of six books, is well-known for his popular books: “New Jack: Guarding Sing Sing,” “Rolling Nowhere: A Journey Across Borders with America’s Illegal Migrants,” “Coyotes: Riding the Rails with America’s Hoboes.” “New Jack: Guarding Sing Sing” won the National Book Critics Circle Award in 2001 and was finalist for the Pulitzer Prize, according to the NYU journalism website. Conover has recently published a new book titled “Immerse: A Writer’s Guide to Going Deep.”

Categories: Arts & Entertainment, Uncategorized