Golden Bear volleyball mounts comeback victory over Shepherd in Kutztown Classic

on •

By Kaylee Lindenmuth

Staff Writer

After two games, it looked like Shepherd would run away with the victory over KU in their Kutztown Classic matchup on September 15. However, the Golden Bears wouldn’t fall without a fight.

Shepherd narrowly won the opening game with a 25-21 score, and the second set saw a wider margin of victory – 25-16.

With the game on the line, KU began to rally back, taking an early 10-2 lead in the third, with freshman Alli Henderson playing a key role in the comeback. Henderson delivered the final kill in the third to give KU the 25-14 game three victory.

Shepherd looked to answer in the fourth, leading KU 8-7 early. However, with five kills added from Henderson to contribute to an 8-1 run, the Bears led 16-8.

The Rams of Shepherd attempted to answer, closing the deficit to 16-14, but a 9-3 run by KU sent the match into its fifth game.

KU took an early 8-5 lead, but Shepherd would not let the game drift out of its grasp. The Rams held the score to 12-9 until a timeout.

KU exited the timeout determined to cap off the comeback, scoring three unanswered points to take the 15-9 game victory, and 3-2 match victory.

Stat leaders for KU included junior Brittney Moyer with 19 kills and Henderson with 18 kills.

For Shepherd, leaders included sophomore Cambriea Hill with 15 kills and senior Amanda Snowden with 11 kills.

Categories: Uncategorized, Sports, Volleyball, Athletics