Chancellor Frank T. Brogan retires from PASSHE

By: Jillian Baker

News Editor

On July 17, Chancellor Frank T. Brogan announced his retirement from Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education effective on Sept. 1, 2017.

According to a PASSHE press release, the Board of Governors of PASSHE selected Clarion University of Pennsylvania President Karen M. Whitney to serve as interim chancellor beginning Sept. 12.

“While there is never a perfect time for a transition such as this, my family and I know we leave behind a system that is primed for the future, led by a team that is committed to making sure our students al

ways come first,” said Brogan.

Brogan was appointed in 2013. Prior

to his career at PASSHE, he served as Chancellor of the State University System of Florida, president of Florida Atlantic University, lieutenant governor of Florida and secretary of education of Florida.

“We are very sad to see Frank leave, but we can’t thank him enough for leading us through some very difficult days and creating an environment for real change,” said Board Vice Chair David M.

Maser.

“Though there is more work to be done, we didn’t expect to achieve so much, so quickly,” said Brogan.

According to a PASSHE press release, “Whitney will assume the role of interim chancellor at a time when the Board of Governors is preparing an inclusive process to develop an implementation plan as the next phase in the strategic system review, which Chancellor Brogan and the Board of Governors commissioned last year.”

“Our purpose is to ensure we have a 21st century public higher education system that optimally serves the people of the Commonwealth, and is second to none,” said Board of Governors Chair Cynthia D. Shapira.

Whitney said, “I applaud Chancellor Brogan for having the courage to tackle issues that have developed over time in this system.”

“Because of the foundation they have laid, we are prepared to take steps toward increasing educational opportunities for students, modernizing how we do business and ensuring a successful transition to the next permanent chancellor. That’s my focus, and that is what I’m committed to.”

