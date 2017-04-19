Women’s Basketball season recap

on •

KU finishes 13-18, Taylor and Heck earn PSAC honors

By Kyle Kralewski

Assistant Sports Editor

The KU women’s basketball season came to an end with a 69-65 loss to Millersville in the first round of the PSAC Tournament.

After entering the fourth quarter on a 15-3 run for a game-high 52-44 lead, KU couldn’t hang on as Millersville fought back strong to come out on top.

One game after becoming KU’s all-time leader in 3-pointers, senior Jenna Altomare added three more against Millersville, bringing her total to 198. The 71 3-pointers she made this season are also third all-time in program history.

Kelsey Watson finishes her career with KU in the top-seven in program history in points, rebounds, field goals made, free throws made and blocks.

Sierra Taylor became the fifth player in program history, and first since 2011 to be named the PSAC East Freshman of the Year.

Earning the PSAC East Freshman of the Week title four times throughout the season, Taylor started in all 31 of KU’s games this season. Her 131 total assists on the season currently have her in third among all Division II freshman and eighth-most in a single season in KU’s history.

Alex Heck, a graduate-transfer, was also selected to the All-PSAC East Second Team in her one season with KU.

Heck began the season earning first PSAC East Athlete of the Week award of the season after becoming the first player since 1996 to have back-to-back 25+ games in program history. She led the team with an average of 13 points-per-game, ranked 21st in the PSAC this season.

The Golden Bears finished the season with a 13-18 record—the most wins since the 2012-13 season. The team’s 10-12 record in the PSAC East was also tied for the most PSAC victories since 2012-13.

For the fourth time in five years, the girls qualified for the PSAC Tournament. This year they were the No. 3 seed, the team’s best finish in the PSAC East since finishing second

