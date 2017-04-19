Publishing House holds showcase features artists and musicians

on •

Petite Sketches features musical events accompanied by short lyrical statements

By Matthew Harron

On Friday, March 6, The Publishing House hosted Petite Sketches – a brief unfolding of fleeting musical events often accompanying short lyrical statements. The event featured three different artists: Kevin Zodrow, Jake Bullock and Doug Murphy, along with a live band, Ferdinand The Bull. Owner of the Publishing House, Kat Keegan, transformed her gallery room into a warm and welcoming environment, allowing for each artist’s work to be analyzed and appreciated. Dozens of students, family members and locals flocked to the Publishing House to support aspiring artists.

Each wall and corner was placed with elegant art from the three different artists. Zodrow, Bullock and Murphy were eager to collaborate and display their art in front of a live audience. Each artist was given the opportunity to sell different pieces while discussing their process of creating each piece of art. More importantly, Zodrow, Bullock and Murphy were able to give back to the community. All three agreed that Kutztown is in need of a central location for art and the Publishing House offers just that.

“We would love to see old students or friends for feedback,” said Zodrow. “Events like this are great for a small town like Kutztown.” As the soothing folk sounds of Ferdinand The Bull began, both the art and music combined, functioning like a well-oiled machine. Improvisational harmonica playing and banjo plucking accompanied the art viewers as they weaved throughout the room, talking and discussing which piece was their favorite.

Nick Snyder and Evan Altieri, members of Ferdinand The Bull, were happy to support Keegan and the array of events she hosts.

Artists were able to expand on their process and reasons for creating art. For Bullock, it’s all about letting his aesthetic shine. He enjoys creating spontaneous art that allows him to relax and relieve anxiety. His untitled piece, which is his largest piece of work yet, includes spray paint and leitmotifs throughout.

Similar to Bullock, Murphy enjoys creating art that compliments his aesthetic. Murphy’s piece, Riptide, was created with intentions to portray a cinematic feel. The painting displays Brigantine beach and his girlfriend. Murphy is able to remember ideas from past months and recreate them through his painting.

After reflecting about the Petite Sketches event Murphy said, “Kutztown needs more places like this. It supports the rich art culture that Kutztown has.”

