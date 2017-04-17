KCP announces spring event schedule

on •

Annual Block Party and Art Soiree dates released

By Trevor Arnold

Circulation Manager

Kutztown Community Partnership has announced its spring events to wrap up the spring semester, including the annual Kutztown Block Party on April 23 and its Art Soirée, beginning May 4.

The nonprofit organization, operated by volunteers, was created with the goal of making Kutztown a better place for businesses and residents.

“We try to make sure Kutztown is a thriving place for everyone,” said Maggie Stange, recent KU graduate and office manager.

The Block Party, an event on Main Street event organized annually by KCP, was created in mind to bring the community together for a day of family-friendly activities, food, music and Kutztown-area vendors.

“We have around 70 vendors for this year’s event who will set up games and fun for the whole family,” said Stange. “This event has seen enough success to close down Main Street for over ten years.”

KCP’s second-annual Art Soirée is a three-day event created to link local artists with Kutztown merchants, giving them the opportunity to display their work and have access to the local art market.

In addition to local businesses adorning their walls with various pieces of local artwork for sale, they will be having additional enticements for potential customers to visit all of the businesses and artists participating in the event.

Stange said, “During May 4, 5 and 6, businesses in town will be staying open late and many will be holding raffles to encourage visitors to check out the most art they can.”

KCP is searching for volunteers to help ensure success in these events.

“We’re a nonprofit organization, so we’re always looking for volunteers and donations,” said Jessica LoPresti, public relations intern and communication studies major.

Those interested in more information on the two events can learn more on KCP website.

