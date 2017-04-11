Daniel Caesar grows fan base

on •

21-year-old Toronto artist releases “Get You” October 2016

By Gabrielle Smallwood

There must be something in Toronto’s water because the talent coming from the city is heart-tugging. One artist that has been around for a short time, but is starting to develop a larger following, is Daniel Caesar.

Daniel Caesar is an all-round singer with talent that will have you listening to his music endlessly. The 21-year-old began his journey in 2014 with a three-song-EP, “Birds of Paradise” that followed up to “Praise Break.”

“Praise Break” gained more recognition and captured public attention. It was ranked number 19 in the ‘20 Best R&B Albums of 2014’ by Rolling Stone. This body of work discusses religion, which he was heavily influenced by, being as though it played a large role in his upbringing and unreciprocated love.

Caesar illustrates a story throughout his music and carries nostalgic feeling. His latest single, “Get You,” that was released October 2016, features Kali Uchis.

The beautiful duet describes his awed feelings toward the person he is falling in love with, “Every time I look into your eyes I see it/You’re all I need.”

It brought over 10 million streams on Apple Music.

Another song that audiences tend to cling to is “Japanese Denim.” It explains how he wants to spend the rest of his life with his significant other but does not know if she reciprocates. “My blue jeans, will last me all my life/So should we, I’m spending all this time.”

The title, “Japanese Denim,” refers to selvedge denim, which can last nearly a lifetime. Japanese mills specifically are known to have the best proficiency.

His music tells a genuinely relatable tale that can bring joy to anyone.

Good music is supposed to captivate, move and even teach life lessons. Daniel Caesar does just that. He has only just begun.

