KU and Ming Chuan University establish exchange program

Offers students and faculty exchange for year or semester

By Jillian Baker
News Editor

President Hawkison signs agreement – Photo courtesy of University Relations

On Feb. 20, KU and Ming Chuan University (MCU), Taipei, Taiwan, signed an agreement to collaborate and establish an exchange program for the mutual benefit of both institutions.

According to a KU press release, Dr. Li-Tien Wang, special assistant to the president, represented Ming Chuan University.

“Both universities will offer student and faculty exchange programs that promote scholarly activities and multi-cultural understanding,” according to the press release.

The exchange may be year-long or a semester long for students and faculty.  The exchange students pay tuition to their “home university” and are responsible for their own living arrangements and expenses in the host country.

According to university press release, MCU was founded in 1957 and is home to approximately 17,000 students on three residential campuses in Taiwan. MCU offers a master’s degree in teaching Chinese as a foreign language program at Saginaw Valley State University, University Center, Mich. MU is the first United States-Accredited university in Asia.

 

 

