Home Uncategorized The Keystone Newspaper publishes literary journalism articles

The Keystone Newspaper publishes literary journalism articles

By on ( 0 )

 

The Keystone staff will publish student written articles from the literary journalism class taught by Assistant Professor Patrick Walters in the fall semester. The articles will be published online under our sections category.

Literary journalism follows a creative nonfiction format similar to magazine writing. Although it takes a more creative approach, it maintains journalistic standards in its storytelling.

The literary journalism class is not held every semester and student articles to this category will be accepted in rolling submissions for online publishing.

To read these new articles, click here.
 
– Antaneyah Johnson, Editor-in-Chief

Categories: Uncategorized

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: