The Keystone Newspaper publishes literary journalism articles

The Keystone staff will publish student written articles from the literary journalism class taught by Assistant Professor Patrick Walters in the fall semester. The articles will be published online under our sections category.
Literary journalism follows a creative nonfiction format similar to magazine writing. Although it takes a more creative approach, it maintains journalistic standards in its storytelling.
The literary journalism class is not held every semester and student articles to this category will be accepted in rolling submissions for online publishing.
To read these new articles, click here.
– Antaneyah Johnson, Editor-in-Chief
