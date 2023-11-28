The worldwide audience for American football

An overview of one of America’s greatest exports: entertainment

By Byron Mantoan

American football, as the name implies, has found its primary audience in one country. But as the United States’s influence has spread across the world, its entertainment has become in-demand overseas. Since 2007, the NFL has played games in Europe to a growing audience. In 2023, the NFL will have five games in Europe, the most of any season thus far.

Canadian Football

The first American football league outside of the US was founded in 1896 in Canada and served as the starting point for the sport to get a foothold abroad. The Canadian Football League that still exists today was founded in 1958. The league has had a fluctuating number of teams over the years but retained a dedicated viewership. Its annual championship game is the Grey Cup.

The league briefly attempted to expand into the United States, establishing a southern division of teams. However, NFL expansion killed the already struggling teams, and the league returned to all Canadians. Today the league has nine teams, including the Toronto Argonauts, the Edmonton Elks, and the Ottowa Redblacks.

International Gridiron Football

The name American football is used interchangeably with Gridiron football abroad.

NFL Europe, also known as the NFL Europa League briefly existed in the early 2000s. The League was not part of the NFL proper but instead featured unique teams from North America and Europe competing. The league was dissolved when it failed to gain popularity in the United States, and the NFL shifted its focus to hosting regular NFL games in European cities.

In 2022, the most interest generated in Europe was in Germany, with ten percent of German households watching American football during its regular season. In terms of viewership, Mexico and Brazil are the biggest fans of football in the Americas outside of the US.

As Gridiron football has gained popularity countries have made it their own, with national and international leagues forming in Europe, Asia, and Africa. These continents have their own leagues, as well as participate in the larger International Federation of American Football.

IFAF

The International Federation of American Football (IFAF) is the largest and most prominent American football league outside the States. It features teams from 75 countries and every continent besides Antarctica. The International Federation of American Football as it exists today was officially formed in 1998. Five divisions, America, Africa, Europe, Asia, and Oceania compete to win their own championships each season, with an annual world championship held between the top two countries. The Federation has separate men’s and women’s events, and both tackle and flag football categories. Recently, IFAF has started a wheelchair football category.

The Federation’s most recent event was the Asia-Oceania men’s flag football championship. Thailand defeated New Zealand 31-25 in a second-half comeback.

Since its founding, the mission of the IFAF has been to support professionals and amateurs on the global stage. It is ever-growing and has high hopes for the future of the sport. A statement on its website reads, “IFAF is committed to securing full recognition from the International Olympic Committee, and… giving our athletes a chance to shine and to inspire future generations.”

Olympic Flag Football

Flag football has been confirmed for the 2028 Summer Olympics. The flag football that has been popularized around the world by the IFAF is a spin on the main sport. It brings with it some major differences including: Teams are five versus five, and there are no offensive or defensive lines. The field is fifty yards long and twenty-five yards wide. Players can run the ball anywhere on the field besides the five-yard areas directly bordering the end zone.

The NFL has stated that it not only supports; but encourages active players to participate in the events. The interest is there, with top players like the Kansas City Chef’s Quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, Expressing interest in playing for Team USA.

The LA Summer Games will be held from July 14 to July 30, 2028.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

