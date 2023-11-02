KU Film Club jump starts mid-semester with movie-theme festivities

By Victoria Fischer

KU Film Club is one of the Cinema, Media and Television Production Department’s club organizations, which focuses on the discussion of film and weekly or monthly video stipulations. A new theme is assigned each meeting and members have the opportunity to create a short film, reel or skits based on the theme and are showcased at the following meeting.

Past stipulations in the Fall 2023 semester have been: meet the member(s), purple, comedy, water and horror.

Club meetings occur during free-hour (11 a.m. to 12 p.m.) every Tuesday in LC 135 Rickenbach Theater.

KU Film Club Members

Photo Credit: Film Club E-board

On Friday, Oct. 27 the club hosted a spooky showing of the upcoming “Five Nights at Freddy’s” (2023) film, followed by themed raffles and trivia.

The club’s E-board also plans to organize a “Smash Bros” tournament on Saturday, Nov. 4, where KU students are invited to play their favorite characters and compete to be the number one champion.

Tickets to participate will be $3 and will be available to purchase during club meetings.

It will take place from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. at Rickenbach’s TV studio (LC 4) with the showing of “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (2023).

For more information, contact KU Film Club via email at filmclub1@livekutztown.onmicrosoft.com or their Instagram @ku_film_club.

