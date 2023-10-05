KU celebrates the reopening of the de Francesco building with a ribbon-cutting ceremony

Business Department

By Kaitlyn Resline

Kutztown University celebrated its seventh president, Dr. Italo de Francesco, with a rededication and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the renovated de Francesco building on Sept. 19.

Photo Credit: Joyce James

“To me, this renovation signifies many things,” Dr. Anne Carroll, dean of the College of Business, said. “One of those things is connection.” She explained that the renovated building would allow students to better connect with staff and each other all under one roof.

Dr. de Francesco immigrated to America from Italy in 1919 and became a high school art teacher in Reading. In 1936, he joined the Kutztown State Teachers’ College Art Department before assuming the role of director of the Art Education Department in 1939. He served as KU’s president from 1959 to 1967.

“He always encouraged the best in everyone… [He believed] education provided a broader base for mankind to reach its fullest potential,” said Dr. Carroll.

The renovated de Francesco Building will serve more than 1,300 undergraduate students in KU’s College of Business. The building also houses the college’s Small Business Development Center and Entrepreneurial Leadership Center programs, creating more student experience opportunities.

“We shape our building, whereafter they shape us,” KU President Dr. Kenneth Hawkinson said.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

