KU Office of  University Relations updates students on the Radon situation in Lytle Hall

By Fern Theobaldo

According to the KU Office of University Relations, Lytle Hall continues to be deemed safe for occupancy.

Experts state that Radon exists in all structures and is only dangerous when found at elevated levels.

KU contracted a professional firm to complete Radon testing in Lytle Hall in February 2023 and August 2023. Based on those tests, the professionals concluded that “there does not appear to be a need for remedial action at this time.” Said the KU Office of University Relations.

On Monday, September 18th, KU sent out an email as an announcement about the ongoing Radon situation at the academic building Lytle Hall.

“We are aware that some individuals have brought hand-held devices to Lytle Hall to check radon levels. These readings can vary very significantly and are unreliable.” Said KU Office of University Relations, “The professional firm the university contracts with to conduct the testing (A.B.E. Radiation Measurements Laboratory) uses industrial-level equipment.”

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, windows must be closed during the tests, “be sure to close your windows and outside doors at least 12 hours before beginning the test.”

In addition, the PA code 240.310. Testing protocols state, “The certified individual shall ensure that the requirements in this section are completed. For testing that is required to be reported to the Department under § 240.303 (relating to reporting of information), radon testing shall be performed in accordance with all of the following testing protocols: (1) Placement of testing devices. Testing devices shall be placed as follows: (i) At least 3 feet from exterior doors, windows, or ventilation ducts.” and “(F) Whole-house fans may not be operated during the test period. Portable window fans shall be removed from windows or sealed in place. Window air conditioning.”

As mentioned in the previous article about the subject, the test was performed next to a window, also shown in image 1.

Image 1: Photo by Eric Johnson

Used with permission.



Students have concerns about going to class in Lytle. “As someone who has two classes in Lytle this semester, and friends who do as well, we shouldn’t have to worry about our well-being while trying to attend class,” said Zaide Williamson, a CTM senior at KU.

Others are tired of the situation, “It is a problem professors have been complaining about for a decade, and nothing is done,” said Jessi Walker, a junior at Kutztown University.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

