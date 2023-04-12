KU drops two in Monday’s doubleheader against Bloomsburg

Huskies outscore Golden Bears, 29-10

By Gavin Riley

In a doubleheader matchup against Bloomsburg on Monday, April 3, KU lost both, losing 6-5 and 23-5. It was not a good day offensively and defensively for the Golden Bears, who were outscored 29-10.

Game 1: Bloomsburg 6, KU 5

Bloomsburg, the home team, jumped out to an early lead in the first inning, courtesy of a home run. KU countered in the top half of the second inning. Ethan Martini reached base safely due to an error, ultimately scoring Brennan Rozich. An inning later, Rozich would knock an RBI single, scoring Dominic Proiretto.

In what would be a back-and-forth game, the

Huskies tied and regained the lead in the fourth inning.

A two-run home run from KU’s Martini put the Golden Bears ahead 4-3. Gavin Moretski followed Martini’s scoring effort with an RBI double, extending their lead by two.

The Huskies’ heroics in the seventh inning allowed them to regain the lead and walk off with a win.

Zach Male got the nod on the bump and pitched five innings. He allowed 10 hits and three earned runs with seven strikeouts.

Game 2: Bloomsburg 23, KU 5

Game two was a different story, not necessarily for KU’s offense but for the Huskies’. Coming off of the game-one win, Bloomsburg showed no signs of slowing down. In the second inning, they jumped out to an early 7-0 lead.

KU countered in the top half of the third, scoring one run on a Moretski sacrifice fly.

Bloomsburg scored two more in the third and fourth to extend their lead to 9. The Golden Bears shrunk the deficit, but not by much. Martini brought one run in, as he reached base on an error. Antonio Rossillo brought Martini home on a sacrifice foul out to the first base side.

But the Huskies kept their foot on the gas. They would go on to score 11 more runs in the bottom of the fifth. The lead, at that point, was up to 17.

KU scored their final two runs of the game in the sixth, as Michael Burns knocked in two with an RBI single to center field.

The Huskies scored three more runs in the sixth, putting the game further out of reach.

KU attempted to create efforts to match the Huskies’ scoring spree, but they weren’t enough. It wasn’t much of a competition in game two.

Cody Barberio started the game on the mound and was pulled, letting up three runs in 1.2 innings pitched. He was given the loss. Trevor Leverington came into relief, but that was when the Huskies’ bats got to swinging. Leverington let up 12 hits and 10 earned runs in 2.2 innings pitched.

KU returned to North Campus Field on Tuesday, April 4 at 3 p.m. to take on Wilmington.

