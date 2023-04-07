Kutztown Well-Being “We Got Your Back!” Events on April 14

Kutztown Well-Being, Student Involvement

By Michael Alberto

The Kutztown Well-Being Committee is putting together an event on April 14 from 10 AM – 3 PM in MSU 223. The event, titled “We Got Your Back!”, includes Tai Chi (10 AM), Sound Bath Meditation (11:10 AM), Speak from the Heart (11:45 AM), Crystal Bowl Meditation (1:15 PM), and Well-Being Through Art (2 PM).

All of these events must be signed up for in advance and can be done by sending a DM to the Kutztown Well-Being Committee Instagram @Kutztownwellbeing.

