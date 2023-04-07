Saving Journalism Summit comes to KU

More than 200 local high school students slated to attend

By Michael Downing

Approximately 200 local high school students will descend on KU to participate in a Journalism Summit on Wednesday, April 12 in the McFarland Student Union.

Scheduled speakers include Wendy Davis from WFMZ, who will deliver the keynote address on the importance of local news.

Other speakers include Talia Trackim from The Washington Post (via Zoom), Jane Babia of NBC 10, Keith Groller of The Morning Call, and Emily Kress of WNEP, as well as conversations about basic media law and how to develop strong interviewing skills.

Students will rotate through breakout sessions facilitated by professionals in the field of journalism. The goal is for students to “walk away with practical skills that will support the production of their school newspapers, yearbooks, or media broadcasts.”

In the afternoon, students and advisors from several participating schools will run sessions involving their areas of expertise. Attendees will have opportunities to connect and share with other students.

A collaborative publishing project is also planned in the weeks and months following the summit.

