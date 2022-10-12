The LGBTQ+ Resource Center and Women’s Center hosted KU’s Sixth Annual Gender & Sexual Minorities Conference

By Kaitlyn Resline

The LGBTQ+ Resource Center and Women’s Center hosted KU’s Sixthth Annual Gender & Sexual Minorities Conference. The conference occurred on Friday, Oct. 7, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the MSU.

The conference sought to educate allies and members of the LGBTQ+ community about a variety of issues within the community itself, as well as movements that seek to make a change.

LaLa Zanell, the Keynote speaker, gave a presentation at 10 a.m. in MSU 218 to kick off the event. Zannell’s advocacy work focuses on empowering the transgender and nonbinary community. Her presentation focused on her work and the issues the transgender community faces, including hate or sexual violence.

Throughout the day, there was several other workshops and panels hosted by staff and students of KU. Topics ranged from practicing consent and reproductive justice to LGBTQ+ representation in the media.

All of the conference’s presentations and workshops focus on this year’s theme, “Justice. It’s on you, it’s on me, It’s On Us.”

For more information on the conference, speakers and schedule, visit the LGBTQ+ Resource Center’s website.

