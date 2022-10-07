KU defeats East Stroudsburg 24-20

Blaine and Mackenzie connect on TD pass with minutes left

By Gavin Riley

KU defeated East Stroudsburg by a score 24-20 on Oct. 1, bringing their record to 3-2. Donny Blaine connected with redshirt junior Alex Mackenzie (Sinking Spring, PA/Conrad Weiser) on a 15-yard touchdown strike late in the fourth quarter to win the game.

The KU offense kicked off the scoring, finally getting into the end zone after a 10-yard touchdown run from Blaine to cap off a 16 play, 85-yard drive.

Blaine connected with Jerome Kapp on a 49-yard touchdown pass to extend the lead 14-0.

The Warriors scored 10 points before the end of the first half to tighten KU’s lead to 4.

East Stroudsburg capped off an 18 play, 90-yard drive with a 9-yard touchdown pass to give them the lead 17-14.

KU evened the score at 17 with a 35-yard field goal at the start of the fourth quarter.

ESU regained the lead 20-17 after a field goal with 5:48 left to play in the game.

Blaine hit Mackenzie to win the game with 1:46 remaining.

KU’s record jumped to 3-2 while East Stroudsburg fell to 2-3.

KU takes on Bloomsburg Oct.8, at Andre Reed stadium in Kutztown for the pink game.

