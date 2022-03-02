Learn About Intramurals

Devin Bender

Sports Editor

Any KU student who is interested in playing competitive sports against other students can join a KU Intramural team. In order to join, players must sign up at IMLeagues and pay a $5 fee before the deadline for each team they participate in.

A rec team in action

Credit: Vincent Lattanzi

Those who are also interested in becoming an Intramural Official Scorekeeper can sign up by filling out an application to the Recreational Services office. The applications can be found at the Recreational Services Center Informal desk. Simply fill out an application and return it to the SRC office or email the application to intramurals@kutztown.edu.

There are many sports to choose from, all happening at different times of the year: 7-on-7 Flag Football, Co-Rec Outdoor Soccer, Floor Hockey and Tennis Baseball.

Players get to choose their own team name and players. A team can also request “free agents,” players who join without a team. Free agents will be given out after Captain Meetings. KU students that are interested should refer to the Intramural’s Handbook for the sport they want to join.

Students and faculty are able to participate in several of the sports provided. Students are also not restricted to one team as long as the student plays in one Monday/Wednesday league and one Tuesday/Thursday league.

Every Intramural sport (with the exception of softball, which takes place at 4:30 p.m.) starts after 7:15 p.m., with the latest games starting at 10:15 p.m.

