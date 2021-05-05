Aaron Rodgers Wants out of Green Bay

By Sammy Strobel

Assistant Sports Editor

Aaron Rodgers has announced that he has no interest in returning to Green Bay for the 2021 season. Although several people within the franchise have tried to persuade him otherwise, his decision remains the same. The Packers remain concerned with his feelings.

Rodgers Soon to Reveal His Final Decision Credit: Bleacherreport

Ever since the Packers traded up in the first round last year to draft quarterback Jordan Love, Rodgers has been unhappy. According to nbcsports.com, Rodgers thought the Packers should have prioritized drafting players who could help him win another Super Bowl instead of drafting a quarterback who would take his place.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the “wish list” Rodgers wants to play for consists of the 49ers along with the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders. Florio added that Rodgers could very well be traded this weekend as the 2021 NFL Draft unfolds.

If the Packers were to trade Rodgers, he would be the first league MVP to be traded in the season after he won the MVP.

Although general manager Brian Gutekunst stands committed to Rodgers, Rodger is consistent with his desires. It’s just a matter of time until his final destination is revealed.

