Preview: The Oscars 2021 Nominations

The Oscar nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards are in, and the internet has a lot to say about the “snubs” and surprises from this year’s nominations.

This year’s nominations brought in a lot of firsts for the award show. For instance, this is the first year in Academy Awards history that there has been two women directors nominated within the same year. Chloé Zhao, director of “Nomadland’s,” is the first woman of color to ever be nominated in this category.

Steven Yeun, who starred in “Minari,” is the first ever Asian-American to be nominated for Best Actor, and the lead star of “Sound of Metal,” Riz Ahmed, is the first Muslim actor to be nominated in this category.

“Judas and the Black Messiah” earned a total of five nominations, including Best Picture. Two of these nominations, however, came at a surprise. In the category, Best Supporting Actor, both LaKeith Stanfield and Daniel Kaluuya were nominated, now competing against each other for this award. It is still unclear why the academy has decided to split the men up.

Another surprise coming from this year’s nominations is how many of the big contenders were based off of plays. Four play adaptations, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “Pieces of a Woman,” “One Night in Miami” and “The Father,” all received acting nominations. And “The Father” received a nomination for Best Picture.

The Oscars are scheduled for April 25.

