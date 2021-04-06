Broke and Returning to Campus? Here Are Some of the Available Jobs On Campus

By Amber Hunsicker

Freeform Editor

Due to the increase in availability of the COVID-19 vaccines, KU will be returning to face-to-face classes for the 2021-2022 school year, following CDC guidelines and state mandates.

The Kutztown community has already begun opening its doors to the public again, and KU is in the process of reopening. Both are hiring to fill positions that were left empty due to COVID-19 and also graduates who will be leaving in the spring.

If you are someone who is moving back to campus to experience the face-to-face life of KU, you may want to check out some of these job positions that are currently open on campus. You can find them all at https://joinhandshake.com/ :

2021-2022 School Year

Rec Center Facility Monitor

Climbing Wall Monitor

Certified Lifeguards

Intramural Sports Officials/Scorekeepers

First Year Experience Guide

Annual Giving Associate

Library Information Desk Assistant

Sports Medicine Student Assistant

Television Production Assistant

Sports Information Student Assistant

Textiles Studio Monitor

Sports Information Graphic Design Student Assistant

Sports Information Student Broadcast Assistants

ResNet Support Technician

Rec Center Building Supervisor

Peer Tutors

Academic Peer Mentor

Lab Assistant (Tutoring Services)

Elementary Education Student Worker

Student Groundskeeper

Collage Newsletter Editor (College of Liberal Arts & Sciences)

Summer

Rec Center Facility Monitor

2020-2021 School Year

Tutors – Tutoring Services ACC 121-010: Financial Accounting ACC 122-020: Managerial Accounting BIO 252-810: Cellular Physio./Metabol. BUS 310-810: Adv. Bus. Comp. Applications COM 315-810: International Communication CRJ 121-810: Introduction to Law CRJ 190-810: Federal Law Enforcement CTM 220-810: Media Law & Ethics Digital Age GEO 274CPQL-810: Introduction to Gis. GEL 1-810: Dinosaurs MAR 364-010: Physical Oceanography MGM 351-040: Operations Management MKT 350-810: Advertising Management MKT 360-010: Marketing Research MUS 10CT-810: Intro. to Music MUS 210-810: Aural Skills II SPT 330WI-810: Event/Facility MGMT SWK 255WICD-812: Social Welfare Policy SWK 328-310: Child Welfare & Soc. Wk. Prac.



If you would like to find a job off campus in the Kutztown community please look at my recent article, “Looking for Work? These Places are Hiring Near KU,” on the Keystone Newspaper website.

You can also refer to my article, “Having Troubles Finding an Internship? Here’s what you can do,” also found on the Keystone Newspaper website. This article is specified for internships, but the same concept can be used when job hunting too.

