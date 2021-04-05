KU seeking students for Unity Week Talent Show

By Jenny Wallace

Arts & Entertainment Editor

KU is searching for students to showcase their talent in the Unity Week Finale on April 16. Sign-ups are open to all KU students.

Those who wish to participate must adhere to COVID-19 guidelines and regulations. Students have the opportunity to perform live in the alumni auditorium, MSU 183. Each act has a five-minute time slot.

The show will be livestreamed to Zoom and YouTube audiences. The event will also feature greek life superlatives and chapter music videos.Sign-ups close April 5. Click here to sign up.

