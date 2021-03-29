By Sammy Strobel

Assistant Sports Editor

After a record-setting career, Drew Brees has officially announced his retirement.

Drew Brees’ 20-Year Career Comes to an End

Credit: theringer.com

On March 14, Brees and his family posted a video on his Instagram, along with a comment saying, “After 20 years as a player in the NFL and 15 years as a Saint, it is time I retire from the game of football. Each day, I poured my heart & soul into being your Quarterback. Til the very end, I exhausted myself to give everything I had to the Saints organization, my team, and the great city of New Orleans.”

Brees goes on to thank the city of New Orleans, expressing his gratitude for the memories that were created as well as his excitement for new beginnings.

According to usatoday.com, the 42-year-old Brees exits the league as the all-time leading passer, the only man in NFL history to surpass 80,000 yards. He also passed for a total of 571 touchdowns, trailing behind only Tom Brady.

Brees has surpassed 5,000 passing yards in a season five times, something no one else was able to do more than twice. He also holds the record for career completions with 7,142.

Although the Saints are losing Brees, his professionalism, class, and toughness and the impact he has left on the city of New Orleans will never be forgotten.

