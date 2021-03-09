Ethan Martini Leads KU Baseball Team to Winning Season Opener

By Sammy Strobel

Assistant Sports Editor

Martini Lead KU Baseball to Sweep of Frostburg State in Season Opener

Credit: KUbears

According to kubears.com, on March 5, freshman outfielder Ethan Martini “connected on a three-run homerun in the eighth inning to help KU defeat Frostburg State University 10-7 in game one of a two-game.”

KU trailed for most of the game before Martini’s home run.

Martini’s had four RBI’s off of two hits, tying KU’s record for the most in a season opener. His most important hit occured at his last at-bat with two outs in the frame for the team.

After being on base seven times throughout the game, his shot broke a 7-7 tie in extra innings. “That momentum carried over into the nightcap as Kutztown completed the sweep with a 9-3 victory in game two,” stated kubears.

KU is now 2-0 after the two wins against Frostburg State.

Martini’s shot gave the baseball team the hope they were looking for this upcoming season.

