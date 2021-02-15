Louis Tomlinson’s Debut Album Celebrates First Anniversary

By Spencer Ford

Contributing Author

Louis Tomlinson’s debut album, “Walls,” is now celebrating one year since its initial release on Jan. 31, 2020. The album, which had 12 tracks and 5 singles, reached No. 1 on the Worldwide iTunes album chart in 50 countries.

Tomlinson, who used to be a member of One Direction, took to Twitter on the album’s anniversary day to celebrate its release with fans and answer questions about the album as well as the process of making it.

On Twitter, Tomlinson stated that he initially planned on doing a merch drop to celebrate, but ended up deciding against it because he didn’t want the anniversary of his album to be a “cash grab.” Rather, he just wanted to celebrate the day with his fans.

Tomlinson was asked an array of questions by fans, many of which revolved around his touring plans, to which he answered, “When it’s safe of course!!”

Tomlinson was originally set to be on tour throughout March 2020 and into July 2020. However, the tour was cut short on its second night due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This was the first time that Tomlinson was ever on tour solo, as he had previously only ever toured with One Direction.

Tomlinson has rescheduled his tour for mid to late 2021, in hopes of things being cleared up. As of right now, things still remain uncertain, and Tomlinson may have to reschedule his tour once again due to COVID-19.

In order to help celebrate the anniversary of the album, fans put together a campaign to try to get the song “Defenceless” back on the UK top charts. Fans began streaming the song on repeat, and “Defenceless” entered the charts, eventually hitting No. 1 in the UK, marking the first time a solo song of Tomlinson’s has ever hit No. 1.

“I see what you’re doing with ‘Defenceless’! You are all incredible!” Tomlinson stated on Twitter, showing his gratitude for his fans.

#ProjectDefenceless and #NeverBeenSoDefenceless remained top trends on Twitter throughout the week following the first anniversary of the album’s release.

After reaching the No. 1 spot, “Defenceless” remained in the UK top 40 at spot 32. This was the first non-single song of Tomlinson’s to ever hit the charts and was due to the work of his fans who continually promoted and streamed his song.

