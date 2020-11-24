PSAC Cancels Regular Season and Championship Competitions for Winter Sports

By Lauren Gudknecht

Sports Editor

On Nov. 18, the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference announced the cancellation of all mandated regular-season and championship competitions for winter sports, which was decided after a vote by the league’s board of directors.

Previously, the board had only canceled PSAC competition in fall sports, while still allowing for league championships to continue in the sports should six or more schools choose to partake. Schools participating were then required to abide by the league and NCAA guidelines that had been created due to the pandemic.

Those same guidelines now apply for the winter sports, canceling regular-season competition while allowing for a restricted championship series.

PSAC Speaks Out on Cancelling Winter Sports

Credit: KUbears

“With careful consideration to health concerns and realistic abilities to conduct sport seasons amid this pandemic, our conference and our membership is forced to make some very difficult decisions,” said PSAC Commissioner, Steve Murray.

KU athletic department officials announced their intention to opt out of all conference-mandated competition for both fall and winter sports, while pursuing a full spring sports season during the 2020-21 academic year..

“With the time we have to continue weighing our options, we are fully committed to playing a spring sports season. We will remain supportive of any other decisions to play sports and host championship events should our membership view it as a safe and reasonable opportunity,” Murray added.

The fall and winter sports that may be included in the cancelation include men’s and women’s basketball, cross country, indoor track & field, soccer and swimming, as well as women’s sports of volleyball, field hockey and bowling, and men’s sports of football and wrestling.

The Keystone will continue to update KU sports availability in hopes of returning to a full spring season.

