KU’s Fourth Annual Fall Fest

By Jenny Wallace

Arts & Entertainment Editor



On Friday, Nov. 6, KU’s Student Government Board held its 4th annual Fall Fest. Despite a week delay due to unpredictable Pennsylvania weather, many students showed up.

The event was organized by SGB’s Student Affairs Chair Roy Gonzalez. With SGB Secretary Emily Campbell on AUX, students had the opportunity to jam out on a lovely fall evening with their friends.

SGB had many volunteers hand out free T-shirts, of which students could tie-dye at a social distance on the DMZ. Students also received COVID comfortability bracelets and candy.

In addition to SGB, the Residence Hall Association had trivia, and KU’s Activities Board had blanket bingo at 5 p.m. NAEA had pumpkins to paint and other organizations had endless candy to hand out to anyone who walked past.

Be sure to look out for other SGB events posted on their Instagram: KU SGB instagram.

