Lizzo’s Billboard Acceptance Speech Encourages Young Voters

By Jenny Wallace

The Billboard Music Awards took place on Oct. 14. Popular singer and songwriter Melissa Viviane Jefferson, better known as ‘Lizzo,’ accepted her award for the “Top Sales Artist” of the year.

Lizzo is a musical artist best known for her hit songs “Truth Hurts” and “Good as Hell.” At the 2020 Billboards, she was nominated for 11 different categories and won one.

Appearing in a black dress covered in the word “VOTE,” Lizzo gave a powerful speech about having your voice heard and fighting suppression.

“When people try to suppress something, it’s normally because that thing holds power,” she said.

Lizzo spoke about the power of voice in not only music but voting and encourages viewers, yet again, to go out and vote. She spoke of staying true to oneself and fighting suppression by standing up and staying powerful with words.

Watch Lizzo’s full speech here.

