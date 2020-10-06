Featured

KU Athletics Calling All Golden Bears for the 1866 Minute Giving Challenge

By on ( Leave a comment )

By Lauren Gudknect
Sports Editor

KU athletics and the Kutztown University Foundation are calling all Golden Bears to take part in the 1866 Minute Giving Challenge on Wednesday Oct. 7 and Thursday Oct. 8. Due to COVID-19, the 2020 edition of the event, originally scheduled last spring, was postponed.

KU athletics and KUF calling all Golden Bears Past and Present to Donate for the 1866 Minute Challenge
Credit: KUBears

Introduced in  2019, the 1866 Minute Giving Challenge was named to honor the University’s founding year. Last year, there were 1,556 donors helping the University raise $151,793, according to KUbears.

Beginning at 7 a.m, on Oct, 7 and ending at 2:06 p.m on Oct. 8, KU athletics is asking all students, faculty, staff, alumni, parents and friends to take part in helping KU and KUF exceed the amount of donations from last year.

Any donors who give $20.20 will receive a KU pennant, and gifts of $50 or more will qualify to receive a limited edition pair of KU socks.

For more information or to give donations, visit kuf.org/1866
Supporters can also promote the event through the #1866Challenge hashtag.

Categories: Featured, Sports

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s