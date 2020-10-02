KU Students Ezra Creedon and Ella Luzzi Receive National Recognition

By Jenny Wallace

Arts & Entertainment Editor

This year, KU had two students, Ella Luzzi and Ezra Creedon, selected to be featured in a prestigious anthology. “Plain china” is a national writing publication which features undergraduate writing from all around the country.

Ella Luzzi graduated from KU in May 2020, and her work has been published in Shoofly, Essence, and the Keystone. Since these are all KU publications, when her poem “Bad Things” was chosen for “plain china,” it came as a shock to Luzzi.

Photo credit: Plain China

“It’s still crazy to me that I got selected for that, and that it is a national publication,” Luzzi said “It feels like a good step in the right direction, like a little light in the gray COVID-bubble.”

Luzzi writes all kinds of work, with inspiration coming from all around her. Writing so consistently has given her the ability to grow in her talents and abilities.

“It’s forcing yourself to look at the beauty in the world even if it’s something mundane or annoying,” Luzzi said. “And, as long as you’re actively reading and writing and making an effort to grow, you will. Looking back on that poem that got selected, I cringe a little bit, because, in my opinion, I’ve grown so much as a writer since submitting that poem for consideration to Shoofly.”

Ezra Creedon is psychology major and political science minor here at KU. He has submitted to Shoofly every year and has been writing since childhood, with his favorite genre being free-verse poetry. His chosen poem, “From the Unqualified Critic,” references a certain demographic of what he calls ‘Tumblr style poetry.’

“It’s work that’s very emotional but doesn’t actually have many literary qualities,” Creedon said. “It’s the stuff that might use some recycled metaphors, but ultimately does not produce anything new. It’s poetry that, despite its objective flaws, gets applauded by audiences that write on the same introductory level.”

But Creedon is no professional, hence the piece’s title.

“It is about the frustration of seeing all this wasted artistic potential, ” Creedon added

Creedon wants to remind readers that not all of his work is cynical. Although he expects more out of modern day poets, he still respects the work they put out.

“I have a lot of respect for what other poets do,” Creedon said. “I’m always excited when Shoofly’s new issue comes out. I am exceedingly grateful to have been chosen for “plain china,” and it will be an honor to be featured among the other authors that the editors have selected.”

Both Luzzi and Creedon will be featured in next year’s “plain china” publication.