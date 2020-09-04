KU Rec Services Hosting Virtual Intramural Sports in Conjunction with NFL Kickoff

By Lauren Gudknecht

Sports Editor

KU Recreational services is hosting two events in conjunction with the start of the NFL season, Intramural Madden21 League and NFL Pick’em Contest. Students can sign up and participate without the need to leave their room.

KU Hosting Their First Intramural Leagues of the Year

Credit: IMLeagues Kutztown University

Rec Services is hosting their first virtual intramural league of the year, Madden21 League. Divisions will be offered for both PlayStation4 and XBox One gamers. However, participants must own a copy of the game.

The NFL Pick’em Contest is a season-long event in which participants attempt to correctly pick the winner of the most NFL games. The contest is occurring on ESPN.com under the Pigskin Pick’em fantasy section. To sign up, use the group name “KU Rec Services” and make sure to use your KU ID (e.g., jsmit123).

To sign up for Madden21 League, visit the link imleagues.com\kutztown. Registration will end on Sunday, Sept.13.