Julie Andrews Says She’s ‘Old and Crotchety’ For ‘Princess Diaries 3,’ But Would Do It For Anne Hathaway

By Lauren Gudknecht

Assistant Sports Editor

Julie Andrews may or may not have missed her window to make an appearance in a third ‘Princess Diaries’ movie. Recently Andrews talked with co-hosts of “The Talk” via video chat where she opened up about a possible addition to the franchise, starring herself and Anne Hathaway.

“I’ve heard that there might be [a third film]. It’s long been talked about, but nothing’s been on my desk or anything like that,” said Andrews, who is 84. “I think I would [make the movie]. I’m getting awfully old and crotchety. I’m not sure if it’s the right timing.” Andrews also said,“I think to work with [Hathaway] would be lovely again.”

Early in 2019, Hathaway, 37, visited Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens’ Live,” where she talked about a potential third installment to the franchise.

“There is a script for the third movie,” she said. “I want to do it. Julie wants to do it. Debra Martin Chase, our producer, wants to do it. We all really want it to happen. It’s just we don’t want to do it unless it’s perfect because we love it just as much as you guys love it.”

The franchise director, Garry Marshall, has passed away since completing the second ‘Princess Diaries’ movie. “He was really the nuts and bolts of it all,” said Andrews.

Andrews played the grandmother to Hathaway’s Mia in the franchise. Throughout the series she groomed her granddaughter to take over the throne of Genovia.

Hathaway said, “It’s as important to us as it is to you, and we don’t want to deliver anything until it’s ready, but we’re working on it.”