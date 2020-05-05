Fans respond to the shock of concert cancellations due to COVID-19

By Katie Wilson

Contributing Writer

Musical artists, such as Harry Styles and Dan + Shay, have cancelled parts of their upcoming North American and International 2020 tour dates due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This pandemic created trying times for people worldwide. Many artists made the decision to postpone their tour early on in order to preserve the well-belling of their fans and themselves.

“I’d be really upset if Harry Styles cancels his shows. I get it; there are things bigger than Harry Styles, but I spent a lot of money to see him. I just hope I still can,” said Abigail Wasko, a fan of Harry Styles who had purchased tickets to see him this June.

In March, it became apparent that the coronavirus was affecting people across the world. Once non-essential businesses closed to keep their communities safe, it was time for the entertainment business to follow suit. Musicians travel for months or years at a time, so making the decision to postpone any upcoming shows was probably a hard one, but it comes at a life-saving price.

Artists like Dan + Shay were among the first to announce the postponement of their spring leg of The Arena Tour. They released a statement on Instagram, saying, “Our fans mean the world to us and protecting their safety is the number one priority. We want the shows to be memorable, and not experienced with fear.”

“It’s sad, but I am also kind of glad. I wouldn’t want to go and risk my life, especially since I am immunocompromised,” said Karissa Kalinoski, who had tickets to see Dan + Shay this spring.

In the days after Dan + Shay made a statement, several artists did the same.

While Harry Styles has only postponed the UK and European leg of his tour, Love On Tour, until 2021. He has not moved any US dates; many fans expect that he might in the near future.

Styles made a post stating that he can’t wait to be back on the road seeing his fans when it is safe to do so.

“I would be pretty bummed, but I understand given the circumstances we’re in right now,” said Lauren Munley, who also bought tickets for Love On Tour this summer.

Fans like Lauren, Abigail and Karissa know the risk of being a concert right now, so postponing the show for a few more months is the least of their worries. “It’ll all be worth it in the end, and I’ll get to see him either way,” Munley said.

It is not only artists that have to make these big decisions, though. Concert venues and ticket retailers have to deal with empty houses and fans who want their money back. While the majority of artists say tickets will still be valid when the tour is back on, some people are not as easily convinced.

The average ticket for an upper-level seat at a Harry Styles convert costs anywhere from $120- $180. Wasko’s concern goes beyond being able to see the concert. She says if the show doesn’t end up happening she wants a guarantee that she’ll get her money back.

A local concert venue, The Pavilion at Montage Mountain, has gotten lucky this far with date cancellations, though that could change. Many artists have yet to cancel dates planned for the summer.

Being that the Pavilion is an outdoor venue, their concert season does not typically start until mid/end of June. Montage Mountain has declined on making a statement on the possibility of having to cancel any concerts, but as of right now, none are cancelled.