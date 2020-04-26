(Opinion) Florida decides to reopen beaches early

By Kate Baron

Contributing Writer

Fl. governor, Ron DeSantis, has made the decision to reopen the beaches in Florida. Originally, Florida’s governor declined all ideas about reopening the beaches, but sudden events seemed to change his mind.

When the green light was given, people flocked to the beaches. A day before the beaches reopened, President Trump shared a three-phase reopening plan for America. The governor expressed concern advising beach goers practice social distancing while using the beach. However, it did not seem like people were paying attention to distancing themselves while relaxing on the beach.

Florida reopening its beaches is a big slap in the face to the health care workers who are risking their lives daily.

On the day Florida’s beaches reopened, there were 1,400 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus. The COVID-19 pandemic in America is frightening, and Florida is completely ignoring the regulations set in place for our protection. There are a total of 25,270 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Florida, according to Buzzfeed News.

Governor DeSantis is receiving mass criticism for not acting swiftly against the crisis. Hopefully in the future, Florida will take better action for the safety and well-being of its citizens.