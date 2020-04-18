KU’s athletic director and cheerleading coach speak out about COVID-19, sports’ seasons to co

By Lauren Gudknecht

Assistant Sports Editor

KU has announced that all fall sports starting their seasons in Fall 2020 may be pushed back due to COVID-19. With the previous seasons ending short, and the potential late-start in the fall, KU’s athletic director Greg Bamberger has spoken about his thoughts and concerns looking further into the seasons to come.



“I feel bad for the seniors,” Bamberger said. “I think it is very unfortunate that their final opportunity to participate in intercollegiate athletics was taken away from them so abruptly. Even though the NCAA is giving them their year back, I am not sure how many will be doing so.”

At this time of the season, the coaches would be recruiting new players and preparing for next year. With the pandemic closing the school and athletic programs, recruitment has come to a halt.

“I am doing all I can to help people deal with their individual situations,” Bamberger said. “Whether it be a student-athlete, staff member or one of our coaches, we are all looking at this from different perspectives.”

The coaches and athletes have been in contact with one another to help prepare for the upcoming seasons. Bamberger has held one-on-one meetings with head coaches and weekly staff meetings.

Crystal Piparato, head Cheerleading Coach, has raised concern for her team’s current and future seasons. The team was in their postseason. “We were in the middle of our main fundraising season, and since we receive little funding from the university and do most of it on our own, this will greatly impact our financials for the upcoming season,” said Piparato.

Tryouts have been moved to being virtual. With the help of a strong social media, recruitment will hopefully be successful for the cheerleading team.

“Although this pandemic has seriously impacted us, we will make it through and move on, as we are looking for things to get back to normal in the upcoming season,” said Piparato.