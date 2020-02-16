Sports

Athletes Train in Dance Theatre of Harlem’s Master Class 32 student-athletes danced for training

By Bonnie Charles
On  Feb. 3, about 32 KU student-athletes trained through Dance Theatre of Harlem’s Master Class in the Student Recreation Center. Field Hockey, Football, Women’s Soccer and Volleyball participated in the training taught by Marie Chong, Ballet Master. 

Chong is a highly sought-out Master dance teacher and coach. 

Dance Theatre Harlem’s Master Class – Photo courtesy of C.J. Hemerly, Assistant Sports Information Director

The training was a great way for student-athletes to learn different training methods and to better their skills on and off the field. 

