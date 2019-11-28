KU football play Millersville on Nov. 9

By Jeromy Pacana

Contributing Writer

Ranked 13th nationally, KU (10-0 overall and 7-0 in the PSAC) received their tenth victory of the season in a 37-17 win over Millersville (2-8 overall, 1-6 in the PSAC) on Nov. 9. They are set to take on Slippery Rock for the PSAC Championship on Nov. 16.

After a win at West Chester, KU clinched the PSAC East title and were able to rest key players during the matchup with Millersville.

The Marauders scored in the first minutes of the game with a 40-yard touchdown pass from Collin Shank to Kevon Newerls to take a 7-0 lead with the help of Chris Persilko’s kick. Less than five minutes later, the Golden Bears answered with an 80-yard, 10-play drive that was capped off with a four-yard touchdown pass from Erick Nickel to Diego Torres. Nickel ran for a seven-yard touchdown with 4:51 left in the first quarter, giving the Golden Bears a 14-7 lead.

Both KU and Millersville added a field goal in the second quarter, which brought the game to 17-10 in the closing minutes of the half. Torres caught his second touchdown pass of the game with a five-yard pass from Jerry Kapp to give KU a 24-10 lead heading into halftime.

Nickel ran in a four-yard touchdown for his second rushing score of the game and gave the Golden Bears a commanding 30-10 lead during the third quarter. Jordan Davis brought KU’s lead to 37-10 with a three-yard touchdown run of his own. Millersville did not score during the second half until 1:16 was left in the fourth quarter when the Marauders’ Evan Morrill ran the ball in for a 14-yard touchdown. The Golden Bears held Millersville’s total offense to just 184 yards in KU’s 37-10 win.