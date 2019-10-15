Former KU running back Craig Reynolds signed as free agent with Washington

By Madison Smith

Contributing Writer

After playing football at KU for four years, running back Craig Reynolds signed as a free agent with the Washington Redskins in May of 2019.

Reynolds began playing for Kutztown in 2015. He started as a wide receiver but was pulled back to full-time running back from for the 2016-2018 seasons.

KU Head Football Coach, Jim Clements, stated that Reynolds first had a redshirt season. “He didn’t play, but he practiced,” Clements said, “and he gave us a great look.”

Reynolds, while on the team, obtained many impressive stats and records for KU. Reynolds was the youngest player in school history to rush 1,000 yards in one season, ranks third all-time in rushing yards in a season, and ran the ball 185 times for 1,189 yards as a sophomore with 14 rushing touchdowns. Reynolds obtained the school’s records for rushing yards with 2,109 yards and for single-season touchdowns with a total of 33.

While at KU, Reynolds was a good teammate, according to Clements. “He got along with his teammates really well and was a captain off the field. He wasn’t really a vocal captain—more of a lead by example.”

Clements said he was disappointed when Reynolds wasn’t originally signed after the draft. “Normally there is 24-48 hours after the draft that teams sign free agents, and he didn’t get that, so I was disappointed because I believe he should have,” Clements said.

Reynolds was invited to tryout at a Redskins rookie minicamp. Reynolds was one of 44 tryout players at the camp. “He went and tried out, and he beat four other running backs,” Clements said.

Before playing at KU, Reynolds played for the Abington High School football team in Willow Grove, Pa. In December of 2018, Reynolds graduated from KU with a business degree.